News & Insights

Markets
FTGS

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTGS

November 07, 2023 — 12:21 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

The First Trust Growth Strength ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 116,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of FTGS were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading down about 0.6% with over 56.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 0.6% on volume of over 18.2 million shares. Adobe is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.3% on the day, while EQT is lagging other components of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF, trading lower by about 4.1%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTGSVIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTGS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

FTGS
TSLA
NVDA
ADBE
EQT

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.