Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading down about 0.6% with over 56.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 0.6% on volume of over 18.2 million shares. Adobe is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.3% on the day, while EQT is lagging other components of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF, trading lower by about 4.1%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTGS
