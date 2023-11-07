The First Trust Growth Strength ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 116,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 25,000. Shares of FTGS were up about 0.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Tesla, trading down about 0.6% with over 56.8 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Nvidia, up about 0.6% on volume of over 18.2 million shares. Adobe is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 3.3% on the day, while EQT is lagging other components of the First Trust Growth Strength ETF, trading lower by about 4.1%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: FTGS

