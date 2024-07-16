Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were U.S. Silica Holdings, trading up about 0.2% with over 1.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Eagle Outfitters, up about 2.8% on volume of over 905,000 shares. Monro is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.4% on the day, while Powell Industries is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSHQ
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.