XSHQ

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: XSHQ

July 16, 2024 — 12:25 pm EDT

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 355,000 shares traded versus three month average volume of about 37,000. Shares of XSHQ were up about 2.5% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were U.S. Silica Holdings, trading up about 0.2% with over 1.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and American Eagle Outfitters, up about 2.8% on volume of over 905,000 shares. Monro is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 6.4% on the day, while Powell Industries is lagging other components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

