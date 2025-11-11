Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading off about 3.5% with over 80.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 2.6% on volume of over 29.3 million shares. Moodys is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Oracle is lagging other components of the NYLI Winslow Large Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWLG
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.