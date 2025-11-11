Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: IWLG

The NYLI Winslow Large Cap Growth ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.5 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 119,000. Shares of IWLG were down about 0.8% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Nvidia, trading off about 3.5% with over 80.5 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Tesla, down about 2.6% on volume of over 29.3 million shares. Moodys is the component faring the best Tuesday, higher by about 2% on the day, while Oracle is lagging other components of the NYLI Winslow Large Cap Growth ETF, trading lower by about 3.5%.

