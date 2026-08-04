Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ericsson, trading up about 2.2% with over 4.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Natwest Group, off about 0.9% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. BHP Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Equinor is lagging other components of the GMO International Value ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.
VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GMOI
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