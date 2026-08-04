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Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GMOI

August 04, 2026 — 01:19 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

The GMO International Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 81,000. Shares of GMOI were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ericsson, trading up about 2.2% with over 4.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Natwest Group, off about 0.9% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. BHP Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Equinor is lagging other components of the GMO International Value ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.

Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GMOI VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GMOI

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

GMOI
ERIC
NWG
BHP
EQNR

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