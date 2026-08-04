The GMO International Value ETF is seeing unusually high volume in afternoon trading Tuesday, with over 1.6 million shares traded versus three month average volume of about 81,000. Shares of GMOI were up about 0.1% on the day.

Components of that ETF with the highest volume on Tuesday were Ericsson, trading up about 2.2% with over 4.4 million shares changing hands so far this session, and Natwest Group, off about 0.9% on volume of over 3.1 million shares. BHP Group is the component faring the best Tuesday, up by about 4.5% on the day, while Equinor is lagging other components of the GMO International Value ETF, trading lower by about 2.2%.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF with Unusual Volume: GMOI

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