In trading on Tuesday, the SPDR S&P Biotech ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Immunovant, up about 100.9% and shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, up about 79.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF, off about 3.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Angel Oak Mortgage Reit, lower by about 3%, and shares of Armour Residential Reit, lower by about 2.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: XBI, REM

