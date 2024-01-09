In trading on Tuesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Denison Mines, up about 4.5% and shares of Cameco, up about 4.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Oil Services ETF, down about 2.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Dmc Global, lower by about 4.4%, and shares of Oil States International, lower by about 3.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: URA, OIH

