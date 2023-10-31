In trading on Tuesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Mega Uranium, up about 12.7% and shares of Cameco, up about 8.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares MSCI China ETF, down about 2.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Lufax Holding, lower by about 7.5%, and shares of Miniso Group Holding, lower by about 7.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: URA, MCHI

