In trading on Tuesday, the Uranium ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of F3 Uranium, up about 7.2% and shares of UR Energy, up about 5.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 3.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Invitae, lower by about 9.3%, and shares of Prime Medicine, lower by about 8.7% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: URA, ARKG

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.