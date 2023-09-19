In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco Solar ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Array Technologies, up about 6.3% and shares of Altus Power, up about 5.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF, down about 2.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Ambarella, lower by about 2.8%, and shares of Ceva, lower by about 2.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: TAN, XSD

