In trading on Tuesday, the Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Universal Display, up about 6.2% and shares of Advanced Micro Devices, up about 5.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, off about 3.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals, lower by about 10.9%, and shares of Verve Therapeutics, lower by about 9.3% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: SMH, ARKG

