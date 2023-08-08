News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: QVML, WCLD

August 08, 2023 — 12:54 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF (QVML) is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Eli Lilly (LLY), up about 15.5% and shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions (BR), up about 5.8% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF (WCLD), down about 3.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Everbridge (EVBG), lower by about 19.8%, and shares of Datadog (DDOG), lower by about 18.7% on the day.

