In trading on Tuesday, the Oil Services ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Dril-quip, up about 2.1% and shares of Dmc Global, up about 2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Uranium ETF, down about 2.3% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of F3 Uranium, lower by about 4.7%, and shares of Laramide Resources, lower by about 4.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: OIH, URA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.