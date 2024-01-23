Tuesday's ETF Movers: MCHI, ITB

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares MSCI China ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.4% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Lufax Holding, up about 7.6% and shares of NIO, up about 5.6% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, off about 4.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of D.R. Horton, lower by about 9%, and shares of Dream Finders Homes, lower by about 7.2% on the day.

