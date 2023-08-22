News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: ILF, KRE

August 22, 2023 — 11:56 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares Latin America 40 ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Vale, up about 2.7% and shares of Gerdau, up about 2.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, down about 1.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Servisfirst Bancshares, lower by about 3.2%, and shares of Regions Financial, lower by about 3.1% on the day.

