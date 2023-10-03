In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.8% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of New Gold, up about 8% and shares of Harmony Gold Mining, up about 6.2% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco Solar ETF, off about 3.8% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Array Technologies, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure, lower by about 7.4% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, TAN

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.