In trading on Tuesday, the Gold Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.3% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Coeur Mining, up about 8.6% and shares of New Gold, up about 6.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF, down about 2.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Invitae, lower by about 6.5%, and shares of Beam Therapeutics, lower by about 6.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: GDX, ARKG

