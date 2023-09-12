News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: FCG, IGV

September 12, 2023 — 12:04 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the First Trust Natural Gas ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Ring Energy, up about 5.6% and shares of W&T Offshore, up about 4.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF, down about 2.1% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Oracle, lower by about 11.2%, and shares of Sprinklr, lower by about 4.6% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

