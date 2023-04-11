In trading on Tuesday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 3.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of First Quantum Minerals, up about 6.2% and shares of Hudbay Minerals, up about 4.3% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund ETF, down about 1.9% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Snowflake, lower by about 7.4%, and shares of Mongodb, lower by about 6.8% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: COPX, WCLD

