Tuesday's ETF Movers: COPX, ITA

July 25, 2023 — 12:28 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the Copper Miners ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.5% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Imperial Metals, up about 10.4% and shares of Hudbay Minerals, up about 8.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, off about 3.2% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Raytheon Technologies, lower by about 13.1%, and shares of Hexcel, lower by about 5.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

