Tuesday's ETF Movers: ARKG, IYK

May 14, 2024

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

In trading on Tuesday, the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 4.2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, up about 28% and shares of Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, up about 13% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF, down about 0.5% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Darling Ingredients, lower by about 3.8%, and shares of Ingredion, lower by about 1.9% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

