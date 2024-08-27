News & Insights

Tuesday's ETF Movers: FTXL, QCLN

August 27, 2024 — 11:57 am EDT

In trading on Tuesday, the First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 0.9% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Monolithic Power Systems, up about 2.5% and shares of Proshares Ultra Semiconductors, up about 2.1% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund ETF, off about 1.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Lucid Group, lower by about 9.2%, and shares of Wolfspeed, lower by about 5.2% on the day.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

