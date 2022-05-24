In trading on Tuesday, the Invesco S&P 500 QVM Multi-factor ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 2% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Oreilly Automotive, up about 3.7% and shares of Autozone, up about 2.9% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the ARK Fintech Innovation ETF, off about 6.7% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Farfetch, lower by about 10.6%, and shares of Silvergate Capital, lower by about 10.1% on the day.

VIDEO: Tuesday's ETF Movers: QVML, ARKF

