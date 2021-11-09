Tuesday's ETF Movers: ITB, PBW

In trading on Tuesday, the iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF is outperforming other ETFs, up about 1.7% on the day. Components of that ETF showing particular strength include shares of Trex, up about 12.1% and shares of AZEK, up about 4.4% on the day.

And underperforming other ETFs today is the Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF, down about 2.6% in Tuesday afternoon trading. Among components of that ETF with the weakest showing on Tuesday were shares of Kandi Technologies Group, lower by about 19.1%, and shares of Blink Charging, lower by about 12.1% on the day.

