Tuesday Sector Leaders: Utilities, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Utilities stocks are the best performing sector, up 1.3%. Within the sector, Constellation Energy Corp (Symbol: CEG) and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc (Symbol: PEG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 14.4% and 3.7%, respectively. Among utilities ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLU), which is up 1.6% on the day, and down 2.59% year-to-date. Constellation Energy Corp, meanwhile, is up 30.40% year-to-date, and Public Service Enterprise Group Inc is up 1.15% year-to-date. Combined, CEG and PEG make up approximately 8.3% of the underlying holdings of XLU.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, up 0.7%. Among large Services stocks, Carnival Corp (Symbol: CCL) and AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) are the most notable, showing a gain of 6.8% and 5.9%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and up 5.57% on a year-to-date basis. Carnival Corp, meanwhile, is down 14.83% year-to-date, and AutoZone, Inc. is up 13.49% year-to-date. Combined, CCL and AZO make up approximately 1.2% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, seven sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+1.3%
|Services
|+0.7%
|Materials
|+0.6%
|Financial
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.2%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Energy
|0.0%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
