Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.4% and 4.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 42.93% year-to-date. Gen Digital Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.96% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc, is down 44.54% year-to-date. GEN makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.4% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 20.79% on a year-to-date basis. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 36.66% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 26.92% year-to-date. EXPE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Technology & Communications
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|+0.1%
|Industrial
|-0.1%
|Utilities
|-0.5%
|Financial
|-0.6%
|Materials
|-1.3%
|Energy
|-2.2%
