Tuesday Sector Leaders: Technology & Communications, Services

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, higher by 0.8%. Within that group, Gen Digital Inc (Symbol: GEN) and Paycom Software Inc (Symbol: PAYC) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 9.4% and 4.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is up 1.3% on the day, and up 42.93% year-to-date. Gen Digital Inc, meanwhile, is down 9.96% year-to-date, and Paycom Software Inc, is down 44.54% year-to-date. GEN makes up approximately 0.1% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next best performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Expedia Group Inc (Symbol: EXPE) and Match Group Inc (Symbol: MTCH) are the most notable, showing a gain of 7.4% and 5.5%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.9% in midday trading, and up 20.79% on a year-to-date basis. Expedia Group Inc, meanwhile, is up 36.66% year-to-date, and Match Group Inc, is down 26.92% year-to-date. EXPE makes up approximately 0.3% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, four sectors are up on the day, while five sectors are down.

Sector % Change Technology & Communications +0.8% Services +0.5% Consumer Products +0.1% Healthcare +0.1% Industrial -0.1% Utilities -0.5% Financial -0.6% Materials -1.3% Energy -2.2%

