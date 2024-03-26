Tuesday Sector Leaders: Services, Technology & Communications

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Services stocks are the best performing sector, up 0.5%. Within that group, MGM Resorts International (Symbol: MGM) and Dominos Pizza Inc. (Symbol: DPZ) are two of the day's stand-outs, showing a gain of 4.1% and 3.7%, respectively. Among the largest ETFs, one ETF closely following services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (Symbol: IYC), which is up 0.5% on the day, and up 7.84% year-to-date. MGM Resorts International, meanwhile, is up 3.76% year-to-date, and Dominos Pizza Inc. is up 17.39% year-to-date. Combined, MGM and DPZ make up approximately 0.5% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
The next best performing sector is the Technology & Communications sector, up 0.4%. Among large Technology & Communications stocks, Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Symbol: STX) and Western Digital Corp (Symbol: WDC) are the most notable, showing a gain of 9.1% and 5.4%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Technology & Communications stocks is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK), which is flat on the day in midday trading, and up 8.54% on a year-to-date basis. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC, meanwhile, is up 13.49% year-to-date, and Western Digital Corp is up 30.74% year-to-date. Combined, STX and WDC make up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, five sectors are up on the day, while three sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Services
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|+0.4%
|Consumer Products
|+0.3%
|Financial
|+0.2%
|Industrial
|+0.1%
|Healthcare
|0.0%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.5%
|Utilities
|-0.8%
