Tuesday Sector Leaders: Materials, Consumer Products

The best performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Materials sector, up 0.9%. Within that group, FMC Corp. (Symbol: FMC) and WK Kellogg CO (Symbol: KLG) are two large stocks leading the way, showing a gain of 4.1% and 2.9%, respectively. Among the high volume ETFs, one ETF closely following materials stocks is the Materials Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLB), which is up 0.6% on the day, and up 3.04% year-to-date. FMC Corp., meanwhile, is down 45.11% year-to-date, and WK Kellogg CO, is down 40.05% year-to-date. FMC makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of XLB.

The next best performing sector is the Consumer Products sector, higher by 0.8%. Among large Consumer Products stocks, VF Corp. (Symbol: VFC) and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (Symbol: LW) are the most notable, showing a gain of 13.4% and 3.8%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Consumer Products stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (IYK), which is up 0.2% in midday trading, and down 7.94% on a year-to-date basis. VF Corp., meanwhile, is down 30.59% year-to-date, and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc is up 1.68% year-to-date. LW makes up approximately 0.6% of the underlying holdings of IYK.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, six sectors are up on the day, while two sectors are down.

Sector % Change Materials +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Financial +0.5% Energy +0.5% Services +0.4% Industrial +0.2% Healthcare -0.0% Technology & Communications -0.1% Utilities -0.5%

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.