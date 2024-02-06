Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 4.67% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.76% year-to-date, and Synopsys Inc is up 4.77% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and SNPS make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 1.04% on a year-to-date basis. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.68% year-to-date, and Horton Inc, is down 6.32% year-to-date. DHI makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Healthcare
|+1.7%
|Energy
|+1.0%
|Industrial
|+0.9%
|Materials
|+0.9%
|Consumer Products
|+0.8%
|Services
|+0.5%
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.5%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.3%
Also see: CCVI market cap history
Institutional Holders of XTLY
TSS YTD Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.