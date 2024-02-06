Tuesday Sector Laggards: Technology & Communications, Services

The worst performing sector as of midday Tuesday is the Technology & Communications sector, showing a 0.3% loss. Within the sector, Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Symbol: AMD) and Synopsys Inc (Symbol: SNPS) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 3.8% and 3.5%, respectively. Among technology ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLK), which is down 0.6% on the day, and up 4.67% year-to-date. Advanced Micro Devices Inc, meanwhile, is up 13.76% year-to-date, and Synopsys Inc is up 4.77% year-to-date. Combined, AMD and SNPS make up approximately 3.8% of the underlying holdings of XLK.

The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, higher by 0.5%. Among large Services stocks, Charter Communications Inc (Symbol: CHTR) and Horton Inc (Symbol: DHI) are the most notable, showing a loss of 3.6% and 2.2%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is up 0.3% in midday trading, and up 1.04% on a year-to-date basis. Charter Communications Inc, meanwhile, is down 24.68% year-to-date, and Horton Inc, is down 6.32% year-to-date. DHI makes up approximately 0.8% of the underlying holdings of IYC.

Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:

Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, eight sectors are up on the day, while one sector is down.

Sector % Change Healthcare +1.7% Energy +1.0% Industrial +0.9% Materials +0.9% Consumer Products +0.8% Services +0.5% Utilities +0.5% Financial +0.5% Technology & Communications -0.3%

