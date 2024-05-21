Tuesday Sector Laggards: Industrial, Services

In afternoon trading on Tuesday, Industrial stocks are the worst performing sector, showing a 0.6% loss. Within the sector, Keysight Technologies Inc (Symbol: KEYS) and Nordson Corp. (Symbol: NDSN) are two large stocks that are lagging, showing a loss of 9.1% and 8.5%, respectively. Among industrial ETFs, one ETF following the sector is the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (Symbol: XLI), which is down 0.3% on the day, and up 10.13% year-to-date. Keysight Technologies Inc, meanwhile, is down 8.69% year-to-date, and Nordson Corp., is down 6.48% year-to-date. NDSN makes up approximately 0.4% of the underlying holdings of XLI.
The next worst performing sector is the Services sector, showing a 0.5% loss. Among large Services stocks, Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA) and AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO) are the most notable, showing a loss of 6.1% and 3.7%, respectively. One ETF closely tracking Services stocks is the iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (IYC), which is down 0.1% in midday trading, and up 5.25% on a year-to-date basis. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc, meanwhile, is down 34.01% year-to-date, and AutoZone, Inc. is up 8.94% year-to-date. AZO makes up approximately 0.9% of the underlying holdings of IYC.
Comparing these stocks and ETFs on a trailing twelve month basis, below is a relative stock price performance chart, with each of the symbols shown in a different color as labeled in the legend at the bottom:
Here's a snapshot of how the S&P 500 components within the various sectors are faring in afternoon trading on Tuesday. As you can see, three sectors are up on the day, while six sectors are down.
|Sector
|% Change
|Utilities
|+0.5%
|Financial
|+0.3%
|Consumer Products
|+0.1%
|Technology & Communications
|-0.1%
|Materials
|-0.1%
|Energy
|-0.1%
|Services
|-0.5%
|Healthcare
|-0.5%
|Industrial
|-0.6%
