Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Services, Information Technology Services

In trading on Tuesday, consumer services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Regis, down about 38.4% and shares of The Beachbody Company off about 21.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led down by Goodrx Holdings, trading lower by about 28.6% and Knowbe4, trading lower by about 17.2%.

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

