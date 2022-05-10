Tuesday Sector Laggards: Consumer Services, Information Technology Services

In trading on Tuesday, consumer services shares were relative laggards, down on the day by about 5.8%. Helping drag down the group were shares of Regis, down about 38.4% and shares of The Beachbody Company off about 21.5% on the day.

Also lagging the market Tuesday are information technology services shares, down on the day by about 4.3% as a group, led down by Goodrx Holdings, trading lower by about 28.6% and Knowbe4, trading lower by about 17.2%.

