Tuesday 6/3 Insider Buying Report: INNV, HAL

June 03, 2025 — 01:57 pm EDT

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At InnovAge Holding, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Friday, Director Richard C. Zoretic bought 42,715 shares of INNV, at a cost of $4.06 each, for a total investment of $173,307. Bargain hunters can bag INNV at a price even lower than Zoretic did, with shares changing hands as low as $3.83 in trading on Tuesday -- that's 5.5% under Zoretic's purchase price. InnovAge Holding is trading up about 1.4% on the day Tuesday. Before this latest buy, Zoretic bought INNV at 2 other times during the past twelve months, for a total investment of $24,626 at an average of $4.15 per share.

And at Halliburton, there was insider buying on Thursday, by Director Janet L. Weiss who purchased 8,550 shares at a cost of $19.79 each, for a total investment of $169,162. This buy marks the first one filed by Weiss in the past year. Halliburton is trading up about 3% on the day Tuesday.

