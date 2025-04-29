Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned cash to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

At Tesla, a filing with the SEC revealed that on Thursday, Director Joseph Gebbia bought 4,000 shares of TSLA, at a cost of $256.31 each, for a total investment of $1.03M. So far Gebbia is in the green, up about 12.4% on their purchase based on today's trading high of $288.00. Tesla is trading off about 1.1% on the day Tuesday.

And at Healthpeak Properties, there was insider buying on Monday, by Director Katherine M. Sandstrom who bought 11,288 shares at a cost of $17.65 each, for a trade totaling $199,233. Healthpeak Properties is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. Sandstrom was up about 1.6% on the buy at the high point of today's trading session, with DOC trading as high as $17.94 at last check today.

VIDEO: Tuesday 4/29 Insider Buying Report: TSLA, DOC

