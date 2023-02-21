Markets
Tuesday 2/21 Insider Buying Report: PYPL, WTFC

February 21, 2023 — 10:32 am EST

As the saying goes, there are many possible reasons for an insider to sell a stock, but only one reason to buy -- they expect to make money. So let's look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Friday, PayPal Holdings (PYPL)'s CEO, Daniel H. Schulman, made a $1.99M buy of PYPL, purchasing 26,065 shares at a cost of $76.17 a piece. Investors are able to snag PYPL at a price even lower than Schulman did, with shares changing hands as low as $73.68 in trading on Tuesday which is 3.3% under Schulman's purchase price. PayPal Holdings is trading up about 0.1% on the day Tuesday. This buy marks the first one filed by Schulman in the past year.

And on Thursday, Director Brian A. Kenney bought $608,718 worth of Wintrust Financial Corp (WTFC), buying 6,600 shares at a cost of $92.23 a piece. Wintrust Financial Corp is trading off about 1.4% on the day Tuesday.

