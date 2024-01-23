News & Insights

Tuesday 1/23 Insider Buying Report: JGH, CODI

January 23, 2024 — 12:21 pm EST

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money. Today we look at two noteworthy recent insider buys.

On Monday, Nuveen Global High Income Fund's, Young L. Robert, made a $199,842 buy of JGH, purchasing 16,475 shares at a cost of $12.13 a piece. Nuveen Global High Income Fund is trading off about 0.2% on the day Tuesday. This purchase marks the first one filed by Robert in the past year.

And on Thursday, Teri Shaffer purchased $109,619 worth of Compass Diversified, purchasing 5,123 shares at a cost of $21.40 a piece. Before this latest buy, Shaffer made one other buy in the past year, purchasing $24,889 shares for a cost of $18.86 a piece. Compass Diversified is trading up about 1% on the day Tuesday. Shaffer was up about 6.0% on the purchase at the high point of today's trading session, with CODI trading as high as $22.69 in trading on Tuesday.

