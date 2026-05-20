Is TTEC's High-Margin Digital Segment Capable of Driving the Core?

TTEC Holdings, Inc.’s TTEC first-quarter 2026 financial results raised a vital question about TTEC Digital’s ability to offset the structural corrections in TTEC Engage. During the aforementioned quarter, the top and bottom lines experienced substantial dips, with revenues declining 7.1% year over year and a loss per share of 11 cents. On a similar note, adjusted EBITDA plummeted 18.8% from the year-ago quarter.

TTEC’s financial performance took a hit as both operating segments deteriorated substantially. TTEC Engage, which provides customer care and growth services, recorded a 7.5% year-over-year decline in revenues. The adjusted operating margin contracted to 6.3% from 6.9% in the year-ago quarter, but it remained relatively resilient as management rationalized underperforming client accounts and shifted to lower-cost offshore delivery and automated AI workflows.

On the TTEC Digital front, revenues declined 5.7% year over year to $101.9 million in the first quarter of 2026. Its adjusted operating margin squeezed to 6.6% from the year-ago quarter’s 11.2%. TTEC’s CFO, Kenny Wagers, stated that the deterioration in this tech-heavy segment was triggered by the signing of professional service engagements with a significant portion phased late in the quarter, impacting short-term revenues and profitability.

Despite the softness in the first quarter of 2026, management’s expectations for profitability enhancements rely on TTEC Digital. For 2026, this segment is anticipated to achieve a non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.3-14.6% (midpoint: 14%). Then again, for TTEC Engage, the same metric is expected to hover at 7.2-7.8% (midpoint: 7.5%).

While TTEC Engage stabilizes the client base, TTEC Digital’s late-quarter sales momentum and propelling enterprise demand for AI architecture must convert into high-margin revenues. We anticipate the inability to deploy TTEC Digital’s back-half pipeline to put the broader corporate turnaround under pressure.

TTEC Holdings’ Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The TTEC stock has dipped 17% over the past six months against a 4.9% rally in its industry. Its competitors Genpact G and Maximus MMS have declined 28% and 28.7%, respectively.

6-Month Share Price Performance

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From a valuation perspective, TTEC trades at a 12-month forward price-to-earnings ratio of 1.95, lower than Genpact and Maximus’ 7.58X and 6.89X, respectively.

P/E F12M

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TTEC Holdings, Genpact and Maximus carry a Value Score of A each.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for TTEC’s 2026 and 2027 earnings has been unchanged at $1.2 and $1.33 per share over the past 30 days, respectively.

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TTEC Holdings currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.