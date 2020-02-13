TTEC Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Thursday, shares of TTEC Holdings Inc (Symbol: TTEC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $43.53, changing hands as high as $43.83 per share. TTEC Holdings Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTEC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTEC's low point in its 52 week range is $30.53 per share, with $50.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.71.

