TT Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $157.39, changing hands as high as $159.39 per share. Trane Technologies plc shares are currently trading up about 1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TT's low point in its 52 week range is $120.64 per share, with $204.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $158.43.

