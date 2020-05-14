TSX Recovers After Initial Sharp Setback, Settles Flat

(RTTNews) - After a weak start and a subsequent fall to lower levels, the Canadian stock market recovered gradually to eventually end flat on Thursday.

The early weakness was due to mounting worries about the economy after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell warned of a long downturn due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The OECD chief's remarks that the various massive relief packages by the governments and central banks may well come back to haunt the economies in future, and the World Health Organization's view that the COVID-19 could become endemic like HIV, weighed as well on sentiment.

However, several stocks from across various sectors recovered lost ground as the session progressed to finally settle well off the day's lows.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 6.45 points at 14,509.66, after having tumbled more than 300 points to 14,187.47 in early trades.

Materials and real estate shares were the prominent gainers. A few stocks from healthcare, consumer discretionary and energy sections too ended on a strong note.

Industrial and information technology shares closed weak. Consumer staples and financial shares recovered well to pare most of their losses.

Semafo (SMF.TO), Silvercorp Metals (SVM.TO), Iamgold (IMG.TO), Alamos Gold (AGI.TO), Osisko Gold Royalties (OR.TO), Kinross Gold (K.TO) and Methanex (MX.TO) gained 4 to 7.5%.

Barrick Gold Corp (ABX.TO), Oceanagold (OGC.TO), Torex Gold Resources (TXG.TO) and Kirkland Lake Gold (KL.TO) also rose sharply.

Real estate stocks First Capital, Brookfield Property Partners, Cominar R E, Northwest Healthcare Property and Artis Real Estate ended stronger by 2 to 5%.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) moved up more than 2% on strong volumes. Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) and Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) ended moderately higher.

Enbridge Inc. (ENB.TO) declined 2.3%. Bank of Montreal (BMO.TO) ended 1.1% down, while Shopify Inc. (SHOP.TO), Manulife Financial (MFC.TO) and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO) lost 0.7 to 1%.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed manufacturing sales in Canada dropped 9.2% over a month earlier to C$ 50.8 billion in March 2020, after a downwardly revised 0.4% gain in February. The fall was much sharper than an expected 5.7% drop. It was also the biggest decline in manufacturing sales since December 2008.

