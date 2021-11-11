TSX Records Fresh Closing High

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market climbed to a fresh record high on Thursday, led by strong gains in healthcare and materials sections, amid continued optimism about earnings and growth.

A few stocks from technology and consumer discretionary sectors too posted impressive gains.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which rose to 21,621.47, ended the day with a gain of 120.05 points or 0.56% at 21,581.98, a new closing high.

The Capped Healthcare Index surged up 2.65%. Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO) climbed nearly 7.5%. Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO) and Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) gained 3.75 to 4.6%. Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) and Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN.TO) moved up 3.1% and 1.65%, respectively.

The Capped Materials Index climbed 2.63%, as several stocks in the section rallied sharply on firm bullion prices. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) zoomed more than 10%. Teck Resources (TECK.B.TO) surged up 7.2%, while Ivanhoe Mines (IVN.TO), Capstone Mining Corp (CS.TO), Osisko Mining (OSK.TO) and Seabridge Gold (SEA.TO) gained 6 to 7.2%. Kinross Gold (K.TO), Ssr Mining (SSRM.TO), Equinox Gold Corp (EQX.TO), Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ.TO) and Endeavour Silver Corp (EDR.TO) also rallied sharply.

Viq Solutions (VQS.TO), up 11.6%, was the top gainer in the Technology Index. Celestica Inc (CLS.TO), Sierra Wireless (SW.TO), Telus International (TIXT.TO), CGI Group (GIB.A.TO) and Enghouse Systems (ENGH.TO) gained 2 to 3.1%. Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) and Alithya Group (ALYA.TO) also posted strong gains.

Among consumer discretionary shares, Canada Goose Holdings (GOOS.TO) and Linamar Corp (LNR.TO) gained 3.5% and 2.5%, respectively. Magna International (MG.TO) surged up nearly 2% and Aritizia Inc (ATZ.TO) gained about 1.5%.

Among the prominent losers today, Cae Inc (CAE.TO) plunged more than 10%. The company reported adjusted second-quarter net income of $53.2 million ($0.17 per share) compared to $34.2 million ($0.13 per share) last year.

