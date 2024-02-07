News & Insights

TSX Ends Slightly Higher After Cautious Session

February 07, 2024

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended slightly up on Wednesday after a lackluster session as investors largely refrained from making significant moves amid a lack of triggers. Uncertainty about interest rates rendered the mood cautious.

Stocks moved in a narrow range before ending the day's session on a mixed note.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended up 11.44 points or 0.05% at 20,969.18, after scaling a low of 20,900.94 and a high of 20,990.69 intraday.

Technology stocks climbed higher, while utilities, healthcare and materials stocks closed weak.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO), Nuvei Corporation (NVEI.TO) and Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) climbed 4 to 4.3%. TFI International (TFII.TO) gained about 3.5%.

Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO) gained 2.7%, while BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and RB Global (RBA.TO) advanced 1.85% and 1.5%, respectively.

Finning International (FTT.TO) tanked more than 9%. Bausch + Lomb Corporation (BLCO.TO) ended nearly 5% down. Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), K-Bro Linen Inc (KBL.TO) and Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.A.TO) closed lower by 2.8 to 3%.

Nutrien (NTR.TO), Colliers International (CIGI.TO), Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO), Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO), Precision Drilling Corporation (PD.TO) and Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) ended lower by 1 to 1.6%.

ATS Corporation (ATS.TO) reported third-quarter net income of $47.2 million compared to $29.2 million a year ago. The stocks ended nearly 1% down.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed Canada reported a trade deficit of C$ 0.3 billion in December 2023, after posting a downwardly revised surplus of C$ 1.1 billion in November.

Canadian exports fell by 1.9% to C$ 64.07 billion in December, while imports edged up 0.2% to C$ 64.39 billion.

