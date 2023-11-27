TSX Ends Moderately Lower After Cautious Session

(RTTNews) - Despite some strong buying in the technology sector, the Canadian market ended on a weak note on Monday, weighed down by losses in energy, industrials and utilities sectors.

With a slew of crucial economic data, including Canada's third quarter GDP, Canadian manufacturing activity, U.S. GDP report, U.S. personal income, manufacturing activity and pending home sales due this week, the mood remained quite cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 70.45 points or 0.35% at 20,032.66, near the day's low.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) ended down 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively, on huge volumes. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) also declined sharply on huge volumes.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) ended lower by 3 to 3.2%. Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) and Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) drifted down 2.1 to 2.9%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) climbed nearly 4.5% on impressive volumes after the company reported record Black Friday sales. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) rallied 3.9%.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO), RB Global (RBA.TO) and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) gained 1 to 2.3%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), George Weston (WN.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) also ended notably higher.

