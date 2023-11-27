News & Insights

Markets

TSX Ends Moderately Lower After Cautious Session

November 27, 2023 — 05:42 pm EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Despite some strong buying in the technology sector, the Canadian market ended on a weak note on Monday, weighed down by losses in energy, industrials and utilities sectors.

With a slew of crucial economic data, including Canada's third quarter GDP, Canadian manufacturing activity, U.S. GDP report, U.S. personal income, manufacturing activity and pending home sales due this week, the mood remained quite cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index ended lower by 70.45 points or 0.35% at 20,032.66, near the day's low.

Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) ended down 2.5% and 1.6%, respectively, on huge volumes. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM.TO), TC Energy Corporation (TRP.TO) and Baytex Energy (BTE.TO) also declined sharply on huge volumes.

Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO) and Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CP.TO) ended lower by 3 to 3.2%. Teck Resources (TECK.A.TO), Ag Growth International (AFN.TO) and Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) drifted down 2.1 to 2.9%.

Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) climbed nearly 4.5% on impressive volumes after the company reported record Black Friday sales. Stelco Holdings (STLC.TO) rallied 3.9%.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM.TO), Thomson Reuters (TRI.TO), Stantec Inc (STN.TO), RB Global (RBA.TO) and Boyd Group Services (BYD.TO) gained 1 to 2.3%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), George Weston (WN.TO) and Constellation Software (CSU.TO) also ended notably higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.