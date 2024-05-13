TSX Ends Marginally Down

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended marginally down on Monday, weighed down by losses in materials and technology stocks. The mood was quite cautious with investors awaiting key U.S. inflation data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech for more clarity on the central bank's interest rate trajectory.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which climbed to 22,370.68 in early trades, ended the day's session at 22,259.17, losing 49.76 points or 0.22%.

Cameco Corporation (CCO.TO) and Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) lost 3.7% and 3.5%, respectively. Nutrien (NTR.TO), BRP Inc (DOO.TO), Restaurant Brands International (QSR.TO), Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV.TO), Fairfax Financial Holdings (FFH.TO) and Colliers International (CIGI.TO) ended down by 1 to 2%.

Emera Incorporated (EMA.TO) reported first-quarter net income of $207 million, down $353 million compared to $560 million in the first-quarter of 2023. The stocks ended lower by about 1.25%.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation (PBH.TO) climbed 3.6%. The company reported adjusted earnings of $24 million for the first-quarter of the current financial year, compared to $28.6 million a year ago.

Methanex Corporation (MX.TO) rallied 4.6%. Quebecor Inc (QBR.TO), Rogers Communications (RCI.A.TO), CCL Industries (CCL.B.TO) and Stantec Inc (STN.TO) gained 2 to 3.4%.

Dayforce Inc (DAY.TO), Dollarama Inc (DOL.TO), Royal Bank of Canada (RY.TO) and RB Global (RBA.TO) climbed 1.1 to 2%.

Data from Statistics Canada showed the total value of building permits in Canada decreased by 11.7% month-on-month to $10.5 billion in March 2024, from an 8.9% increase in February.

