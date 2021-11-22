TSX Ends Lower Again

(RTTNews) - The Canadian stock market ended weak on Monday, weighed down by losses in technology and healthcare sections.

Consumer staples and industrials shares also exhibited weakness, while energy stocks found some support. Materials, financial, consumer discretionary and telecom stocks ended mixed.

The mood was cautious amid worries about growth due to the surge in coronavirus cases in Europe and re-imposition of lockdown measures in several countries.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, extending losses to a fourth straight session, ended with a loss of 134.26 points or 0.62% at $21,420.77, the day's low.

The Capped Information Technology Index declined more than 3%. Docebo Inc (DCBO.TO) plunged nearly 8%, Hut 8 Mining Corp (HUT.TO) shed 5.6% and Shopify Inc (SHOP.TO) ended lower by 5.2%. Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO) drifted down 4.6%, while Tecsys Inc (TCS.TO), Haivision Systems (HAI.TO) and Nuvei Corp (NVEI.TO) shed 3.7 to 4%.

Organigram Holdings (OGI.TO), down 6.3%, was the most prominent loser in the Healthcare Index. Cronos Group (CRON.TO), Aurora Cannabis (ACB.TO), Canopy Growth Corp (WEED.TO), Tilray Inc (TLRY.TO) and Well Health Technologies (WELL.TO) settled lower by 3.3 to 4.4%.

Energy stocks Crescent Poine Energy (CPG.TO) and Enerplus Corp (ERF.TO) gained nearly 4% and 3%, respectively. Whitecap Resources (WCP.TO), Vermilion Energy (VET.TO), MEG Energy (MEG.TO), Parex Resources (PXT.TO), Canadian Natural Resources (CNQ.TO) and Suncor Energy (SU.TO) moved up 1.3 to 2.4%.

In economic news, Statistics Canada said preliminary estimates showed wholesale sales in Canada likely advanced by 1.4% month-over-month in October, following a 1% rise in the previous month.

