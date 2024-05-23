TSX Ends At 3-week Low

(RTTNews) - The Canadian market ended weak on Thursday, extending losses from the previous session, as weak metal prices and uncertainty about U.S. interest rate outlook rendered the mood cautious.

The benchmark S&P/TSX Composite Index, which tumbled to 22,134.74 intraday, ended with a loss of 145.97 points or 0.65% at 22,200.79, the lowest close since May 3.

Materials, healthcare, utilities and consumer discretionary stocks declined sharply. Several stocks from real estate, communications and industrials sectors too ended notably lower.

Bombardier Inc (BBD.B.TO) ended down 7.6%. Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC.TO), Dayforce (DAY.TO), Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO), Linamar Corporation (LNR.TO), Molson Coors Canada (TPX.B.TO) and Magna International (MG.TO) lost 2.5 to 4%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD.TO) shares drifted down 1.6%. The bank reported adjusted net income of $3,789 million for the second quarter, compared with $3,707 million in the year-ago quarter.

Celestica Inc (CLS.TO) climbed 3.1%. Alimentation Couche-Tard (ATD.TO) rallied 2.3%. Jamieson Wellness (JWEL.TO), International Petroleum Corp (IPCO.TO) and Advantage Oil & Gas (AAV.TO) also closed notably higher.

On the economic front, data from Statistics Canada showed new home prices in Canada were up 0.2% in April, higher than market forecasts for a 0.1% increase.

