TSLA Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Tesla Inc (Symbol: TSLA) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $214.18, changing hands as low as $210.42 per share. Tesla Inc shares are currently trading off about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSLA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSLA's low point in its 52 week range is $101.81 per share, with $299.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $214.26. The TSLA DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.