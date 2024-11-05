News & Insights

Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Announces Final Dividend with Scrip Option

November 05, 2024 — 04:10 am EST

Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited (HK:0247) has released an update.

Tsim Sha Tsui Properties Limited has announced a final cash dividend of HKD 0.43 per share for the financial year ending June 30, 2024, with a scrip option available at a conversion price of HKD 18.588. Shareholders can opt for partial scrip shares with fractional entitlements refunded in cash. The key dates include the option election closing on November 21, 2024, and payment on December 3, 2024.

