Trustmark Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for TRMK

In trading on Friday, shares of Trustmark Corp (Symbol: TRMK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.31, changing hands as high as $23.36 per share. Trustmark Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.9% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRMK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRMK's low point in its 52 week range is $18.96 per share, with $36.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.57.

