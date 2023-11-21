Trump's Potential White House Return 'Arguably More Consequential' Than First Term, Says Outlet

President Donald Trump's agenda, spanning a wide array of issues from border security to energy, suggests a mix of revisiting past policies and introducing new initiatives, reported the Associated Press.

The outlet stated that, "[if] implemented, Trump’s plans would represent a dramatic government overhaul arguably more consequential than that of his first term."

Here's a look at Trump's platform:

Dismantling The Deep State

Central to Trump's agenda is a bold plan to "totally obliterate the deep state." The former president is reportedly aiming to remove civil service protections from tens of thousands of career federal employees, making it easier to dismiss them. This strategy would involve reissuing the 2020 executive order known as "Schedule F," enabling the reclassification of numerous employees.

Along with the potential mass firing this would cause, Trump has expressed a particular interest in targeting "corrupt bureaucrats" within the justice system and national security sectors, especially those linked to ongoing criminal cases against him. He is also seeking to intensify measures against government officials who leak information to the press and implement a new civil service test for federal employees, according to the Associated Press.

The US-Mexico Border And Immigration

Trump reportedly plans to reinforce his hardline stance on immigration, with a focus on strengthening the US-Mexico border. This includes revisiting and intensifying policies from his first term to curb illegal immigration, such as moving thousands of troops who are currently stationed overseas — as well as FBI and DEA agents — to immigration enforcement, the outlet noted. He would also end birthright citizenship, and reinstate and expand on his travel ban that targeted seven Muslim-majority nations.

Also Read: Trump's Niece Shares Why 'Donald Jr. Is Terrified Of His Father Losing This Election'

Trade And Foreign Policy

Trump has proposed a strategic trade and foreign policy shift on the international front, the Associated Press further reported. The former president would reduce reliance on Chinese imports of essential goods, and attempt to ban Chinese companies from owning U.S. infrastructure in the energy, technology and agriculture sectors.

Trump also previously said he would settle the war between Ukraine and Russia before his inauguration and continue to support Israel in its fight against Hamas.

Transgender Rights

The embattled Republican's agenda also touches on social issues like transgender rights, with potential policy changes that could significantly impact this community. According to the Associated Press, Trump said he would ask Congress to pass a bill that would recognize "only two genders" as determined at birth. He would also block the disbursement of federal funds to hospitals and health care providers that offer transitional hormones or surgery.

Public Safety

In addition, Trump has proposed increased funding for law enforcement and measures to address rising crime rates. He said that he would require local law enforcement agencies that receive funding from the Justice Department to use hotly contested policing measures including stop-and-frisk. The outlet added that Trump has also called for the death penalty for drug smugglers and human traffickers.

Energy, Education And Homelessness

Trump said he would step up drilling on public lands and offer tax breaks to oil, gas, and coal producers, in addition to rolling back the Biden administration's efforts to promote the adoption of electric cars. He also said he would exit the Paris Climate Accords.

Furthermore, the former president has promised to shut down the Department of Education, according to the Associated Press. He would instead encourage funding to states and school districts that end teacher tenure, reward teachers based on merit, and allow parents to directly elect school principals.

In regards to homelessness, Trump said he would address it by building tent cities on inexpensive land while working to ban urban camping.

Now Read: Trump Has Better Shot Of Beating Biden Than His GOP Rivals Claim, According To Latest Polls

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo: Shutterstock

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Get insight into trading platforms. Compare the best online stock brokerages.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.