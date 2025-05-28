Trump reverses position on SALT deduction cap

President Trump shifted his stance on the state and local tax (SALT) deduction cap, a policy he implemented during his first term in office. Despite signing the $10,000 SALT cap into law in 2017 as part of his tax reform package, Trump changed course during his recent campaign activities.

On the campaign trail last year, Trump made promises to supporters that he would “get SALT back” if voters returned him to the White House. This reversal marks a significant shift in stance on a tax policy that has been particularly contentious in high-tax states.

The SALT Cap Background

The SALT deduction cap was a key component of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, Trump’s signature tax legislation during his presidency. The provision limited the amount taxpayers could deduct for state and local taxes to $10,000 – a dramatic change from the previously unlimited deduction.

When implemented, the cap disproportionately affected residents in states with high local taxes, including New York, New Jersey, California, and Illinois. Many of these states tend to vote Democratic, leading some critics to suggest the cap was politically motivated.

Before the 2017 law, taxpayers who itemized deductions could reduce their federal taxable income by the full amount paid in state and local taxes, including property taxes and either income or sales taxes.

Political Implications

Trump’s about-face on the SALT cap issue appears to be part of a broader electoral strategy. By promising to eliminate a tax policy that has been unpopular in several battleground states, the former president may be attempting to broaden his appeal in areas where the cap has caused financial strain for middle and upper-middle-class homeowners.

Republican representatives from high-tax states have joined Democrats in calling for the repeal or modification of the cap since its implementation. The issue has created unusual political alliances, with lawmakers from affected states crossing party lines to advocate for their constituents’ tax interests.

Democrats have made several attempts to repeal or modify the SALT cap since taking control of the House in 2019. Still, these efforts have stalled in the Senate or faced opposition from fiscal conservatives concerned about the federal deficit.

Economic Impact

The SALT cap has had mixed economic effects:

It increased federal tax revenue by an estimated $80 billion annually

It shifted some tax burden from lower-tax to higher-tax states

Some economists argue that it reduced the federal subsidy for high state taxes

Critics contend it created “double taxation” on income already taxed at the state level

Tax policy experts remain divided on whether removing the cap would primarily benefit wealthy taxpayers or provide meaningful relief to middle-class families in high-tax areas. The Congressional Budget Office has indicated that eliminating the cap would reduce federal revenue significantly, potentially increasing the deficit unless offset by other tax increases or spending cuts.

As the campaign continues, voters in affected states will likely scrutinize whether Trump’s new position represents a genuine policy shift or a tactical campaign promise. The SALT deduction cap is scheduled to expire after 2025 along with many other provisions of the 2017 tax law, meaning the next president will play a crucial role in determining its future.

