Truist Securities Upgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB)

Fintel reports that on May 27, 2026, Truist Securities upgraded their outlook for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.09% Downside

As of May 14, 2026, the average one-year price target for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is $13.90/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $17.06. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.09% from its latest reported closing price of $15.12 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is 1,636MM, an increase of 9.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.20.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 266 funds or institutions reporting positions in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust. This is an decrease of 184 owner(s) or 40.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PEB is 0.03%, an increase of 46.74%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.21% to 161,511K shares. The put/call ratio of PEB is 2.05, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 11,269K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company.

Alyeska Investment Group holds 6,102K shares representing 5.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,964K shares , representing a decrease of 14.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 2.17% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,049K shares representing 5.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,304K shares , representing a decrease of 20.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 0.81% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,774K shares representing 5.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,181K shares , representing a decrease of 7.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 0.99% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,529K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,232K shares , representing an increase of 5.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PEB by 87.10% over the last quarter.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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